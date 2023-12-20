2 fires in city leave 1 dead

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) confirmed that the two separate fire incidents in Davao City that broke out on Monday morning, December 18, 2023, have left one dead.

Based on the report by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the first fire gutted a foam factory at Upper Communal, Barangay Tibungco wherein one of the employees identified as Jefre Devalucos, 19, was killed after being trapped inside the establishment.

The first fire started at 7 a.m. and was placed under control at 9 a.m.

Subsequently, the second fire that broke out in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Leon Garcia and Vicente Duterte, Agdao District started around 9:23 a.m. and was declared fire out at 11:33 a.m.

Initial investigations revealed that a total of 16 families were affected.

Of the number, four were identified as sharers, six renters, and six borders. Two structures were also totally damaged and one was partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the total cost of the houses’ damages was estimated at P200,000, P873,000 of damaged belongings, and a total of P17,000 were unidentified.

During a rescue operation in the area, a road crash incident involving a fire truck of Barangay Lapu-Lapu, Agdao District and a center car clashed. Initial investigations revealed that four passengers sustained minor injuries and were already assessed by Central 911 for medical treatment.

In a text message with City Fire District Intelligence, and Investigation Section Chief (DCFDI), SFO4 Ramil Gillado revealed that investigations are still ongoing to further assess the origin of the fire including the total damages of both incidents.

In 2023, Davao City recorded more than 570 fire incidents compared to the 503 last year.

The fire agency and the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) cited the two-hour blaze that destroyed at least three Purok at Soliman in Barangay Monteverde last November 15, 2023 as one of the fire incidents that left the most destruction during the last quarter of 2023 as it yielded P8.419 million worth of damages and displaced more than 300 families.

To recall, BFP-Davao identified residential areas, squatter settlements, and informal housing as three of the most susceptible to fire incidents due to poor environmental conditions, shanty houses, substandard concrete buildings, and poorly maintained electrical connections.

These areas are also vulnerable to hazards because of the presence of illegal and haphazard electrical connections which contributes to the overheating of electrical appliances. DEF