2 kids succumb to rabies in Davao

HEALTH officials in Davao City renewed their call for responsible pet ownership and public awareness following the recent rabies deaths involving young children.

Authorities emphasized that rabies is preventable despite being one of the deadliest viral diseases once symptoms appear. They urged residents to immediately seek medical attention after animal bites or scratches.

The City Health Office (CHO) reported an increase in rabies cases in recent years. Records showed that the city logged three rabies cases in 2024, which doubled to six cases in 2025.

Meanwhile, two cases were recorded this February this year, involving children aged two and four from Marilog District, both of whom were unvaccinated and later died.

Dr. Yleona Ysabel T. Camelotes, head of the Animal Bite Treatment Center (ABTC), stressed that rabies transmission commonly occurs through infected animals.

“Rabies is viral. Gikan siya sa animal padulong sa tao, mao nga ang mga tao mahimong biktima sa infection (Rabies is viral. It is transmitted from animals to humans, which is why people can become victims of the infection),” she said during the iSpeak Media Forum on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the City Hall of Davao.

Camelotes said the city continues to strengthen its anti-rabies campaign through vaccination and awareness programs.

Data from CHO showed that 48,360 individuals availed of anti-rabies vaccination in 2024, while 48,433 received vaccines in 2025. However, she noted that the program is currently experiencing a shortage of rabies vaccines.

Due to limited supplies, the ABTC is implementing strategies to make vaccines more accessible and affordable to patients. Camelotes explained that patients are first assessed and categorized before receiving treatment, while vaccine sharing is sometimes done to maximize available doses. She added that increasing public awareness remains a priority in preventing rabies-related deaths.

City Veterinarian Dr. Gay Pallar also urged the public to practice responsible pet ownership and ensure their animals are vaccinated.

As of March 12, the City Veterinarian’s Office has administered 27,637 anti-rabies vaccinations to animals across the city. Pallar said anti-rabies operations are conducted within a one-kilometer radius whenever a rabid animal is reported in a community.

Camelotes also reminded residents to follow proper first aid procedures in case of animal bites or scratches before going to a treatment center.

“First of all, do not panic. Hugasan po natin ang sugat natin even the scratches po for 10 to 15 minutes by running water, if available ang detergent soap mas good because mas marami ang active ingredients maka-deteriorate ng virus,” she said.

(First of all, do not panic. Wash the wound, even scratches, for 10 to 15 minutes under running water, and if detergent soap is available, it is better because its active ingredients can help weaken the virus.)

Victims are advised to apply antiseptics such as betadine or alcohol after washing the wound and immediately proceed to the nearest Animal Bite Treatment Center.

The city’s public ABTC is located at the City Health Office of Davao and opens at 10 a.m. daily. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO, HCDC INTERN