2 LGUs in Davao for benchmarking

THE Municipality of Manolo Fortich and the City Government of Butuan conducted a benchmarking activity on the Quality Management System (QMS) of the City Government of Davao (CGD) in early November.

The guests visited the City Archives and Records Office and had the opportunity to learn its innovative strategies, best practices, and mechanisms, about the ISO 9001:2015 Standards.

“The Sangguniang Bayan of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon would like to express its sincerest thanks to the City Government of Davao for its warm accommodation and welcome, facilitating comfortable and convenient itineraries – impressing so much the team. The officials and employees of Davao City just proved the best Quality Management System it has, complementing the purpose of the Sangguniang Bayan to learn and observe from them the journey of being an ISO certified Local Government Unit. You inspired us to pursue our aspiration to be ISO certified”, said Reynaldo L. Bagayas, Jr., the municipal vice mayor of Manolo Fortich.

“Our learning from the benchmarking shall add force to what we started and we look forward to more learning collaboration in the future. We are grateful to the City Government of Davao for the warm welcome and for contributing to the spiral progression of our learning curve in Records Management. You are now among our motivating factors in initiating development direction for Records Management in the City Government of Butuan,” said Fleury May C. Salazar, Records Management Improvement Committee vice chairperson of the City Government of Butuan.

The CGD hopes that the visitors have gained insights from their visit, which will help them establish and strengthen their organizational capabilities. CIO