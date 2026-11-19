THE provincial government of Davao de Oro has strengthened efforts to protect banana plantations against Panama disease by providing financial assistance to two banana cooperatives in Mabini town on November 17, 2026.

The cooperatives, Mampising CARP Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC) and Tagnanan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Tagco MPC), received the financial aid at the Tagco Gymnasium in Tagnanan, Mabini.

They each received ₱2 million from the Department of Agriculture Region 11 (DA-Davao)'s High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP).

The funds will be used to purchase agricultural supplies and equipment for their respective laboratories, which will produce Trichoderma harzianum, a beneficial fungus used as a biological control agent against Fusarium wilt, commonly known as Panama disease.

The biological control agent was developed by the research division of the Provincial Agriculturist's Office (Pagro), which also trained members of the two cooperatives on how to produce the fungus on the same day.

Gov. Raul “RM” Mabanglo expressed his support for banana farmers through Executive Assistant II Janel Andigan.

"Pagkakita ni Gov ani nga intervention, wala siya nagduha duha og endorse sa DA aron makatukod mo og kaugalingong laboratoryo nga magproduce aning Trichoderma. Matod sab niya, 'mamahimo mong sumbanan ug mga modelo sa atong Probinsya ug sa tibuok Region 11'. Mao kini iyang gusto nga ipaduol ang gobyerno ug serbisyo sa inyo mismong nataran. Sa maka-usab, congratulations (Upon seeing this intervention, Gov. did not hesitate to endorse it to the DA so you could establish your own laboratories to produce Trichoderma. He also said that 'you could become examples and models for the province and the entire Region 11'. This is what he wants — to bring the government and its services closer to your own communities. Once again, congratulations)!" Andigan said, conveying the governor's message.

According to Pagro, the program is expected to benefit 209 farmers cultivating more than 400 hectares of banana plantations in Mabini.

Pagro said the introduction of the beneficial fungus is expected to help prevent further damage to banana crops in the two cooperatives.

The cooperatives were selected as beneficiaries partly because of their active participation in previous training sessions and demonstrations on producing the fungus. PR