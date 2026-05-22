2 missing in landfill mass-wasting still not found

TWO senior citizens remain missing following the mass-wasting incident at a landfill site in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, Davao City, as search and retrieval operations entered their third day on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, after a portion of the garbage mound collapsed, burying nearby houses amid heavy rains.

In its latest report, the police office said affected residents from Purok 8 were evacuated to the barangay gym beside the barangay hall in Purok 3. Authorities recorded 123 homeowners, one renter, six sharers, 374 dependents, and one boarder affected by the incident.

Police confirmed one fatality, while the two missing individuals, both senior citizens, have yet to be found.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, earlier said the City Social Welfare and Development Office has coordinated with the families of affected residents to ensure immediate assistance and relief.

Several city agencies, including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Public Safety and Security Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and DCPO, remain deployed in the area to monitor the situation and conduct assessments.

Initial investigation showed that water buildup beneath the landfill, triggered by continuous rainfall, likely caused part of the garbage mound to collapse and sweep through nearby homes. The incident has also renewed concerns over Davao City’s growing waste management problem as garbage volume continues to increase yearly. Data from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office showed that the city collected an average of 737 tons of waste daily as of May 2025, compared to 753 tons in 2024.

Under Republic Act No. 9003, barangays are required to establish Materials Recovery Facilities, although only 53 of Davao City’s 182 barangays currently have operational MRFs.

To address the city’s landfill concerns, the local government earlier allocated more than ₱500 million for landfill expansion and upgrading projects, including excavation works, road networks, perimeter fencing, and environmental protection measures. Officials are also pushing for a proposed Waste-to-Energy facility as a long-term solution to the city’s garbage problem despite concerns raised by environmental groups. DEF