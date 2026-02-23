2 NPA remnants yield to 4ID in Bukidnon

TWO remnants of the New People’s Army operating in Bukidnon and Agusan del Sur voluntarily surrendered to the troops of the 1st Special Forces (Hunter-Killer) Battalion (1SBF) of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID), Philippine Army, on February 21, 2026, in Barangay Mampayag, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The surrenderers were identified as Jhon Jhon Bokdawan Atipan, alias Wowie and Doms, and Winalyn Lucdayan Saplidan, alias Marita. Both are now under the custody of 1SFB for documentation, validation, and assessment, and will undergo procedures to determine their eligibility for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (Eclip).

Captain Bilver F. Butale, Civil-Military Operations Officer of the 1SFB, welcomed the surrenderers and assured them of the unit’s support throughout the reintegration process.

Brigadier General Seigfred C. Tubalado, Commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, reiterated the call to the remaining CTG members to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law.

He emphasized that the military, in partnership with local government units and national agencies, remains committed to helping former rebels rebuild their lives through reintegration programs and livelihood support.

In a statement, 4ID Commander Major General Michele B. Anayron Jr. said the surrender highlights the continuous weakening of CTG influence as sustained military operations are complemented by whole-of-nation interventions that address the root causes of insurgency.

He added that the government remains steadfast in providing lawful and humane pathways for individuals to leave the armed struggle and reintegrate into mainstream society, reinforcing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ mission of securing lasting peace and development in Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions. PR