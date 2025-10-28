2 OSAEC victims rescued, suspect nabbed in Davao del Norte

THE Philippine National Police–Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) rescued two victims and arrested one male suspect on October 14, 2025, during an operation targeting Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and the possession of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

The joint effort, which included implementing a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD), a warrant allowing authorities to legally inspect electronic devices, is part of the WCPC’s intensified campaign to dismantle online sexual predator networks.

The rescue included one adult female and one minor male.

During the search, authorities discovered multiple digital devices belonging to the suspect.

A forensic examination of his mobile phone subsequently revealed numerous CSAEM files, directly linking him to the production and possession of illegal sexual exploitation materials involving minors.

Initial investigation showed the suspect used social media platforms to offer minors for sexual exploitation in exchange for money.

He allegedly coerced children to participate in the production and online distribution of CSAEM.

The rescued victims were immediately turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO)–Tagum City for necessary assessment, counseling, and psychosocial intervention.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect faces charges for violating Republic Act 11930 (Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act of 2022), which penalizes production, possession, or distribution of CSAEM with life imprisonment and a fine of up to P5,000,000.

He also faces charges under Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act) for acts involving child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The successful operation was jointly conducted by elements of the PNP WCPC-MFU, led by Police Colonel Mario Baquiran Jr., chief, MFU, under the overall supervision of Police Brigadier General Maria Sheila Portento, acting chief, WCPC, in coordination with partner agencies.

In a statement, Portento emphasized that the PNP-WCPC remains firm in its commitment to pursue those who exploit and abuse children both online and offline.

She said the WCPC will continue to hunt down perpetrators of OSAEC and CSAEM and ensure that justice is served.

The WCPC continues to operate a 24/7 official Facebook page where the public may report incidents of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Individuals with information that may aid in rescue operations or investigations are urged to contact the PNP Women and Children Protection Center through: https://www.facebook.com/wcpc.didmpnp. (PR)