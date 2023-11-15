2 PH eagles for adoption

TWO eagles are still available for adoption, according to Dr. Jayson Ibañez, director for Research and Conservation at the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

In a recent media interview, Ibañez said that out of the 34 Philippine Eagles under the foundation's care, two are awaiting adoption.

“We are hoping na may [that someone from our] corporate partner or organization that will adopt the two eagles natin (our two eagles), including the recently rescued Philippine Eagle in Mt. Apo,” Ibañez said.

The adoption cost is approximately P200,000 per year, with an option to extend support for three years at a total of P600,000.

The contributions from adopters play a crucial role in maintaining the health of these raptors.

While PEF receives a P2 million annual subsidy from the government, he said that it falls short of their yearly running cost of around P30 million.

The foundation relies heavily on research grants, corporate partnerships, and eagle adoptions to sustain its operations.

Regarding the recent loss of the Philippine Eagle named Geothermica in Singapore, Ibañez clarified that there were no lapses at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

He praised their facilities as among the best, attributing the eagle's unfortunate demise to a fungal disease.

Despite the setback, the foundation remains committed to cooperative breeding efforts with international partners to prevent the extinction of the Philippine Eagle.

Ibañez highlighted successful cases of collaborative cooperation with other species.

The foundation is exploring partnerships with European zoos and other continents to avoid the concentration of all breeding stocks in one location, mitigating risks associated with potential outbreaks.

“So it is pretty standard na I-distribute mo tung breeding stocks mo to spread the risks (It is standard practice to distribute your breeding stocks to spread the risks),” he added. RGP

