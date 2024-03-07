2 quakes rock Davao Oriental

THE province of Davao Oriental was struck with two consecutive earthquakes on Thursday morning, March 7, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
At 4:19 a.m., a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded northeast of Baganga, with an epicenter located 58 kilometers (km).
The tremor, which occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, was tectonic or caused by the movement of an active fault near the area.
Initially measured at magnitude 5.3, the tremor was classified as “weak” at Intensity III in Lingig, Surigao del Sur, while it was “slightly felt” at Intensity II in City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur.
Phivolcs’ instruments also recorded the quake at Intensity I in City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur and the City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte.
The second earthquake was recorded at 5:39 a.m., still in Baganga, with a magnitude of 4.8. It was initially recorded at 5.1 magnitude.
Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake.
Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.
Aftershocks are likely, but no damage is expected from the magnitude 5 earthquake, Phivolcs said.
As of writing, the provincial government had not issued any damages in the area. RGL