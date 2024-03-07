2 quakes rock Davao Oriental

At 4:19 a.m., a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded northeast of Baganga, with an epicenter located 58 kilometers (km).

The tremor, which occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, was tectonic or caused by the movement of an active fault near the area.

Initially measured at magnitude 5.3, the tremor was classified as “weak” at Intensity III in Lingig, Surigao del Sur, while it was “slightly felt” at Intensity II in City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs’ instruments also recorded the quake at Intensity I in City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur and the City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte.