2 rebels killed in encounter with gov’t troops in Surigao del Sur

A HIGH-RANKING officer and a finance officer of the communist movement were killed in a firefight with government troops in Surigao del Sur on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The Philippine Army said the clash occurred in the mountainous terrain of Barangay San Roque in San Miguel town, involving troops from the 30th Infantry Battalion and members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Killed in the encounter were Lucy Canda (alias Luis/Madi), identified as finance officer of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC), and Gia Miano (alias Plender/Moning), a member of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad (RSDG).

Following the clash, the group’s team leader, Jun Requina Jr. (alias Junjun), surrendered to pursuing government troops.

The April 17 encounter came two days after a separate firefight on April 15 between the 75th Infantry Battalion and the same group in Barangay Bolhoon, also in San Miguel. The earlier clash resulted in the death of another rebel, identified only as alias Keroy, and the recovery of five high-powered firearms.

Another member, a political instructor identified as alias Cyrus, also surrendered to the 36th Infantry Battalion in Carmen, Surigao del Sur. He cited exhaustion from armed struggle and lack of support from their former mass base as reasons for his surrender.

Lieutenant Colonel Rey Vergel Annogui, commander of the 30th Infantry Battalion, said the series of operations was aided by information from the residents.

“The growing vigilance of residents and their timely reporting to authorities directly contributed to these successful operations,” Annogui said.

He added that efforts by the group to re-establish their presence in the area have been met with resistance from communities.

Major General Michele B. Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said the military is now focusing on the remaining armed members in the Caraga Region.

“The door remains open for those who choose the path to peace,” Anayron said. “We urge the remaining members to abandon the armed struggle and take advantage of the government’s reintegration programs before it is too late.”

The military said focused operations will continue to prevent the regrouping of insurgents and to sustain security gains in the province. DEF