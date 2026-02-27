2 separate bomb threats turn out hoaxes

AUTHORITIES have declared two bomb threats reported on consecutive days at separate colleges in Davao City as false alarms, following extensive security inspections that found no explosives or hazardous materials.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the incidents, which occurred on February 25 and 26, 2026, prompted full emergency responses involving police units, bomb disposal teams, and campus security personnel. Officials emphasized that all threats are treated as legitimate until verified otherwise to ensure public safety.

Email threat prompts lockdown at Addu

Security forces were deployed outside Ateneo’s Jacinto Campus on the afternoon of February 25 after the university’s Office of the President received an email at 4:32 p.m. claiming a bomb had been planted in the library.

Units from the Philippine National Police, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists and K9 teams, conducted a systematic sweep of buildings and nearby areas. A portion of Jacinto Street was temporarily closed while inspections were ongoing.

During the search, two unattended bags were initially flagged as suspicious and handled according to protocol. After examination, authorities confirmed they contained only school supplies and posed no danger. By 6:50 p.m., the campus was declared safe.

Investigators from Sta. Ana Police Station are working to trace the sender of the message, which reports indicated came from a former student.

Second threat hits Brokenshire College

A similar incident occurred the following day, February 26, at Brokenshire College’s main campus in Madapo, where administrators suspended onsite classes and work after receiving a threat.

In an official advisory, the school stated, “For the safety of everyone, all threats, whether made as a joke or not, are treated seriously.”

Authorities conducted a thorough inspection of campus facilities with assistance from police and local government responders.

In a follow-up notice, the administration reported, “As of 1:26 PM, the Security Team reported that after a thorough inspection of the facilities by the PNP Bomb Squad, no signs of any threat were found. The campus has been declared safe.”

Classes for February 27 were shifted to synchronous online sessions, while faculty members were allowed to work remotely.

Non-teaching personnel, however, were instructed to return onsite as office operations resumed. The statement was issued by Dr. Felix C. Chavez Jr., vice president for academics and officer-in-charge of the Office of the President.

Police warn against bomb hoaxes

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon already noted that many bomb threats historically occur during examination periods, when some individuals attempt to disrupt classes. She reminded the public that making bomb threats, even as a prank, is a criminal offense punishable under Philippine law, particularly Presidential Decree 1727, which penalizes the malicious dissemination of false information about bombs.

Police stressed that each report requires immediate mobilization of personnel, evacuation procedures, and temporary closures, placing strain on emergency resources and causing public alarm.

Authorities urged residents and students to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious messages, items, or activities.

Investigations into both incidents remain ongoing, and police authorities and school officials seek to identify and charge those responsible.