Davao

2 separate fires occur in 2 days

A fire broke out in Purok 11, Semento, Brgy. Talomo Proper, Davao City on Sunday morning, June 23, 2024.
A fire broke out in Purok 11, Semento, Brgy. Talomo Proper, Davao City on Sunday morning, June 23, 2024.Davao City Public Information Page

THE man who was arrested for allegedly setting his neighbor's house on fire at Purok 1, Morio-Morio, Brgy. Talomo Proper, Davao City, around 9:10 a.m. of June 23, 2024, is experiencing  depression after his wife went abroad.

The suspect, who was identified as alias “​​Arnold”, admitted that he poured gasoline on the house.

Arnold, who reportedly lost his sanity, went berserk as he claimed being monitored by a drone.

The police blotter reported that residents “Janeth” and “Jessie" were having coffee outside their home when they noticed the suspect running outside their house.

Shortly after, they observed a house on fire. They went back and quickly gathered their things.

Eight houses were totally damaged, while four were partially damaged.

If you have mental illness and need someone to talk to about your grief or other mental health issues, you can call the National Center for Mental Health, 0917-899-8727 (USAP), 7989-8727 (USAP) there is also Hopeline, 0917-558-4673; 0918-873-4673; 8804-4673 2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM).

Meanwhile, another fire broke out Monday noon, June 24, at Purok 4, Doña Salud, Barangay Hizon, Sasa, Davao City.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but its cause has not yet been revealed.

As of writing, the Davao Fire District of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) continues to investigate the fire.

The affected families were given assistance by the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The victims will receive financial aid from the local government of Davao. JPC

arrest
fire
BFP
arson
Davao City
Davao fire incidents
house fire
Talomo Proper
Mental health crisis

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph