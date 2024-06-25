2 separate fires occur in 2 days

THE man who was arrested for allegedly setting his neighbor's house on fire at Purok 1, Morio-Morio, Brgy. Talomo Proper, Davao City, around 9:10 a.m. of June 23, 2024, is experiencing depression after his wife went abroad.

The suspect, who was identified as alias “​​Arnold”, admitted that he poured gasoline on the house.

Arnold, who reportedly lost his sanity, went berserk as he claimed being monitored by a drone.

The police blotter reported that residents “Janeth” and “Jessie" were having coffee outside their home when they noticed the suspect running outside their house.

Shortly after, they observed a house on fire. They went back and quickly gathered their things.

Eight houses were totally damaged, while four were partially damaged.

If you have mental illness and need someone to talk to about your grief or other mental health issues, you can call the National Center for Mental Health, 0917-899-8727 (USAP), 7989-8727 (USAP) there is also Hopeline, 0917-558-4673; 0918-873-4673; 8804-4673 2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM).

Meanwhile, another fire broke out Monday noon, June 24, at Purok 4, Doña Salud, Barangay Hizon, Sasa, Davao City.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but its cause has not yet been revealed.

As of writing, the Davao Fire District of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) continues to investigate the fire.

The affected families were given assistance by the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The victims will receive financial aid from the local government of Davao. JPC