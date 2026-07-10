2 Soccsksargen cops killed in ambush get death threats

THE two Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen (PRO-12) personnel who were ambushed and killed in Sultan Kudarat had reportedly received death threats weeks before the attack, with investigators now looking into the possible involvement of an armed group as the Special Task Investigation Group (SITG) continues to build its case.

Police Major Rissa M. Hernaez, spokesperson of PRO-12, confirmed in an interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, July 10, 2026 that authorities are validating reports that the slain policemen had been threatened following one of their successful law enforcement operations last May.

The development comes as the Philippine National Police created the Special Task Investigation Group "Bullos-Pagurayan" to fast-track the investigation into the deaths of Patrolman Joerel Bullos and Patrolman Apollo Pagurayan, both members of the 1202nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-12).

"Actually, nagkaroon ng insidente dahil meron silang accomplishment last May 21 and at that time, may na receive silang threats sa station at pati na rin sa don sa mga personal na nagtatrabaho," Hernaez said.

She stressed, however, that investigators have yet to establish whether the reported threats were directly connected to the fatal ambush.

According to Hernaez, all possible motives remain under investigation as the SITG continues gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The disclosure follows an earlier statement from PRO-12 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, who said investigators are now looking into the possibility that an organized armed group carried out the attack.

"Meron na kaming tinitingnang mga armed group, hindi lang namin ma-divulge muna yung identity kasi ongoing yung investigation and we don't want to preempt the investigation. Pero meron na kaming tinitingnan," Manibog said during a local radio interview.

While declining to identify the group being monitored, Manibog said investigators have already narrowed down several persons and groups of interest based on the evidence collected so far.

Authorities are also examining whether the attack was linked to the victims' aggressive enforcement of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as well as their participation in anti-illegal drug operations and campaigns against smuggled contraband in Lambayong.

Manibog said the officers had been actively conducting checkpoint operations and law enforcement activities that resulted in several successful operations in recent months.

Police believe the assailants were heavily armed, reportedly carrying high-powered firearms when they ambushed the officers.

Bullos and Pagurayan were killed on the evening of July 7 while riding a motorcycle back to their base after conducting checkpoint operations along the boundary of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, and Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur. DEF