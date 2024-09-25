2 students from Sta. Cruz win medals in Math Olympiad

BEA Shyne N. Betonio and Princess Jeth Avrielle M. Alcuizar won bronze medals at the recently concluded Philippine International Mathematical Olympiad Final Round (PhIMO 2024) held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City from September 20-23, 2024.

Both Betonio and Alcuizar hail from Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Betonio, who studies at Sta. Cruz National High School, claimed victory in the Secondary 2 category, while Alcuizar, from Sta. Cruz Central Elementary School, won in the Kindergarten category.

Teacher Queency Faith Alcuizar, who coached both students to success, was also recognized with the Outstanding Coach award.

Ms. Queency Faith, from Sta. Cruz National High School, is the Math 8 and Advanced Geometry teacher of Bea, as well as the mother of Princess.

Bea and Princess had previously won bronze medals in the Hong Kong International Math Olympiad Final Round (HKIMO) - Online Round in the same categories.

PhIMO and HKIMO are competitions under the Math Olympiads Training League Inc. (MOTLI). Only those who win medals in the national rounds are eligible to participate in the final or international round.

"As first time delegates of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, we are hoping to inspire others that Math is fun and could bring us to places. May this also open the doors para mas suportahan din ang academic competitions especially math olympiads. Yung goal ko po talaga ay ma-prove na kaya din ng mga Sta Cruzians makipagsabayan sa private and science high schools despite being novice in joining global competitions like these," Coach Queency told Superbalita Davao in an interview. JRN