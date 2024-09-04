2 suspected mpox cases in Soccsksargen

THE Department of Health-Soccsksargen (DOH-12) is closely monitoring two suspected monkeypox or mpox cases in the region.

This was confirmed by DOH-12 Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit head Medical Officer IV Dr. Dyan Parayao.

According to Parayao, the suspected patients have symptoms of mpox, such as rashes, fever, and sores.

Parayao added that their samples have been sent for confirmatory testing at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila.

However, Parayao withheld the identities of the two suspected mpox patients, who have already been placed in 21-day isolation. With this, Parayao urged the public to remain vigilant against the mpox disease.

The individuals who had close contact with the two patients have also been identified and quarantined.

However, they have yet to establish the travel history and possible exposure of the two suspected cases of mpox.

It is said that mpox can be contracted through close contact with an infected person, contaminated objects, or infected animals.

During pregnancy, the virus can also be transmitted to the infant or fetus, or to the newborn during or after birth, according to the World Health Organization. EEF