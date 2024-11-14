2 suspects face charges in ‘snatch-me’ scheme

A QUALIFIED theft case has been filed against two suspects involved in a "snatch-me" scheme in Barangay Matina Aplaya, Davao City, on November 10, 2024.

The suspects, 35-year-old Mariel, a finance-in-charge employee of a local courier service, and her partner, alias Kath, had planned to steal money for a trip to Manila to apply to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

On November 11, 2024, at 7:05 p.m., Mariel reported to the Talomo Police Station, claiming she was a snatching victim when a motorcyclist allegedly grabbed her bag containing cash outside a pawnshop in Barangay Matina Aplaya.

However, a follow-up operation, assisted by CCTV footage, revealed that no snatching occurred. Instead, Mariel handed the bag to the motorcyclist. The recovered cash amounted to P445,928, short of the original sum of P515,379.86.

Police are still searching for another accomplice, alias Ryan. JPC