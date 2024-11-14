Davao

2 suspects face charges in ‘snatch-me’ scheme

Suspect and her accomplice planned to use the stolen money to fund a trip to Manila for a PMA application
Talomo Police Station uncovered a staged snatching by a logistics company’s finance officer and accomplices on November 11, 2024. The officer, “Ana,” reported a bag with P515,379.86 was snatched, but police surveillance revealed she planned the incident with her partner “Lisa” and Lisa’s sibling, “Ken.” Recovered funds totaled Php 445,928.00. Suspects are in custody, facing Qualified Theft charges.
Talomo Police Station uncovered a staged snatching by a logistics company’s finance officer and accomplices on November 11, 2024. The officer, “Ana,” reported a bag with P515,379.86 was snatched, but police surveillance revealed she planned the incident with her partner “Lisa” and Lisa’s sibling, “Ken.” Recovered funds totaled Php 445,928.00. Suspects are in custody, facing Qualified Theft charges.DCPO
Published on

A QUALIFIED theft case has been filed against two suspects involved in a "snatch-me" scheme in Barangay Matina Aplaya, Davao City, on November 10, 2024.

The suspects, 35-year-old Mariel, a finance-in-charge employee of a local courier service, and her partner, alias Kath, had planned to steal money for a trip to Manila to apply to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

On November 11, 2024, at 7:05 p.m., Mariel reported to the Talomo Police Station, claiming she was a snatching victim when a motorcyclist allegedly grabbed her bag containing cash outside a pawnshop in Barangay Matina Aplaya.

However, a follow-up operation, assisted by CCTV footage, revealed that no snatching occurred. Instead, Mariel handed the bag to the motorcyclist. The recovered cash amounted to P445,928, short of the original sum of P515,379.86.

Police are still searching for another accomplice, alias Ryan. JPC

theft
crime
DCPO
Davao City
Davao City police
Davao City crime
Criminal activity
Matina Aplaya
police investigation
Snatching incidents
theft case
Davao City news
fake robbery
courier service employee
staged crime
false report
snatch-me scheme
stolen money
fake snatching incident

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph