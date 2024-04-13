2 trapped in Panabo tunnel still missing

PANABO City Vice Mayor Banjong Dujali III reported that the two men who went missing and were reportedly trapped in a tunnel in Purok 3, Barangay Manay, Panabo City, Davao del Norte, have not been found yet.

An interview with dxDC-RMN mentioned a suspension of retrieval operations due to heavy rains that posed threats to responders. The rescue team had to pump out water to continue the operation.

"Usa na ka semana. Kung wala pa nakit-an 'tong mga patay'ng lawas, posible nga nangalata na to. Dili na makit-an kay kabalo baya ka sa decomposition sa lawas sa tao (It has been a week. If these bodies hadn't been found yet, they might have already decomposed. They cannot retrieve it anymore as human body decomposes),” he said.

The search and retrieval team faced difficulties due to hydrogen sulfide in the tunnel, creating flammable and hazardous conditions.

Based on investigations by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Panabo (BFP-Panabo), the area contained around 36 percent flammable gas.

The missing men were identified as Rodilo Campanya, 36, from Carmen, Davao del Norte, and Henry Rabino, 50, from General Santos City.

According to Michael Resueño, Panabo City's Information Officer, the men were reportedly hunting for treasures at the time of the incident.

The tunnel is 80 feet deep, and the men may have used a makeshift ladder to descend.

The City Government clarified that the tunnel did not collapse but experienced an explosion caused by a flammable substance. Elle Mari Dela Cuesta, DNSC Interns

