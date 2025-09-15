2 UM grads placed top in Aug. Criminology exam

THE University of Mindanao (UM) has reaffirmed its strength in criminology education after two of its graduates earned top spots in the August 2025 Licensure Examination for Criminologists (CLE).

In results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on September 12, UM alumnus Dave Anthony Saldariaga Cuanan ranked 8th with a score of 91.85 percent, while Joseph Medalla Ayag Jr. placed 9th with 91.75 percent.

Beyond producing individual topnotchers, UM also achieved the second-highest ranking nationwide among schools with at least 200 examinees, posting an 88.94 percent passing rate after 201 graduates successfully passed the test. This performance highlights UM’s consistent record of excellence in criminology, one of its flagship programs.

A total of 13,074 out of 25,410 examinees passed the August CLE, registering a 51.45 percent national passing rate. The exam was administered on August 1, 2, and 3, 2025, with results released 26 working days later.

Earlier this year, a separate CLE was held in February, where 22,245 out of 36,768 examinees passed, equivalent to a 60.53 percent national passing rate.

UM-Davao’s latest achievement further cements its long-standing reputation as a strong performer in professional board examinations and underscores its crucial role in producing highly competent graduates in the field of criminology. DEF