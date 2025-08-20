2 UM graduates make top 10 in Mechanical Engineers Board Exam

TWO University of Mindanao (UM) graduates landed in the top 10 of the August 2025 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Exam (Mele).

Marjun Bustamante Espinosa placed second with a rating of 92.30 percent, while Chris Jericho Mangyao Rivas ranked eighth with 89.75 percent.

"Congratulations to all BS in Mechanical Engineering students of the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the August 2025 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination," UM said in a Facebook post.

UM posted a 66.67 percent passing rate for first-time takers, 62 percent overall, compared to the 40.81 percent national passing rate.

John Kerwin Enriquez of Batangas State University-Alangilan topped the board with 92.60 percent. Other topnotchers include Haries Satanic of University of Cebu (3rd, 91.10 percent), Cyrus Emmanuel Laurel of De La Salle University-Manila (4th, 90.45 percent), and Jose Manuel Gaquit of Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Paul Victor Ricardo Posadas of University of San Carlos, and Carl Diego Sadie of University of Santo Tomas who tied at 5th with 90 percent.

Jazmine Joy Ebreo of Batangas State University-Alangilan placed sixth with 89.90 percent, followed by schoolmate Jasper David in seventh with 89.85 percent. Rivas ranked eighth, while Denmark Atienza (89.60 percent) and Justine Solar (89.50 percent), both from Batangas State University-Alangilan, placed ninth and tenth, respectively.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 1,554 out of 3,808 examinees passed the exam held in testing centers nationwide. RGP