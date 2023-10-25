2 women run over by prime mover truck

The Bunawan Police Station has taken into custody a prime mover truck driver after he ran over two women at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Purok 11, Bud-bud, Barangay Bunawan in Davao City.

According to the Bunawan Police, two women (names have not been released) crossed the street where they were accidentally hit by the passing truck.

At that moment, one got under and was crushed, while the other suffered serious injuries.

The injured was immediately taken by Trabmoc Responders to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

The driver of the truck with plate number TTU 134 was identified as Jemvar Cantila Melendres, of legal age.

The authorities are reminding the people to make sure that there are no vehicles running, or at the very least the vehicles are still yet very far before they cross the road.

Pedestrians are also reminded to give a hand signal to the drivers that they are crossing the street so that drivers will slow down. JPC