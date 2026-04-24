20 Chinese miners engaged nabbed for overstaying

TWENTY Chinese nationals who had overstayed in the Philippines were apprehended in different provinces in Davao Region after authorities discovered they had been engaged in unauthorized small-scale mining operations for an extended period, officials said.

A joint task force led by the Bureau of Immigration-Davao Region (BI-Davao Region) and the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry “Agila” Division (10th ID) conducted the operation on April 22, 2026 in Pantukan, Davao de Oro, and Tagum City, Davao del Norte, initially targeting suspected immigration violators.

The enforcement of immigration laws quickly expanded into a broader crackdown after authorities uncovered an alleged illegal mining network operating across parts of the region. The suspects failed to present valid documents and permits, prompting further inspection that revealed ongoing extraction activities.

Seized during the operation were mineral resources, heavy mining equipment, explosives used in excavation, and uniforms linked to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army — items now under investigation for possible links to organized or transnational operations.

Initial findings by 10th ID showed that the individuals, all holders of tourist visas, had overstayed and were allegedly involved in small-scale mining for an extended period, extracting gold and other mineral ores believed to have been intended for smuggling out of the country.

The Philippine government emphasized that small-scale mining in the Philippines is only permitted within government-designated zones known as Minahang Bayan, where operations are regulated under Republic Act 7076 or the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991. These areas are meant to ensure that extraction activities comply with environmental, safety, and taxation requirements.

In the Davao Region, however, only five Minahang Bayan sites have secured full approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), covering around 339 hectares, with most located in Davao Oriental and only one in Davao de Oro.

Several other areas have been declared locally but remain pending national clearance, creating a regulatory gap that authorities say is often exploited by illegal operators.

This limited number of authorized zones contrasts with the persistent presence of unauthorized mining activities, particularly in mineral-rich areas such as Pantukan, where enforcement operations have repeatedly uncovered tunnels, stockpiles of ore, and unregulated extraction sites.

The arrested individuals are now facing deportation proceedings for violating immigration laws, particularly for “undesirability” due to expired visas. Authorities are also preparing charges under Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, for operating without the necessary permits.

“This operation underscores the importance of inter-agency coordination,” said Major General Alvin Luzon, 10th ID commander. “It not only addressed immigration violations but also exposed illegal activities that threaten our natural resources and national security.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the network, including the possible links suggested by the recovered equipment and uniforms. Authorities said the crackdown forms part of a wider effort to regulate small-scale mining in the Davao Region. DEF