20-K security personnel for Kadayawan, Ironman

APPROXIMATELY 20,000 safety and security personnel will be deployed for the 39th Kadayawan Festival and Iron Man 70.3 Davao, an official from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) said.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of PSSO, said during the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon, on Thursday morning, July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn, that there will be around 20,485 personnel, with an average employment of 661.

Sumagaysay added that the 20,485 personnel include police, PSSO staff, and personnel from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

Meanwhile, Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), stated during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that about 11,111 police officers will be deployed throughout the two major events in August.

Tuazon appealed for everyone’s cooperation during these major events, emphasizing that their success depends on collective efforts.

She mentioned that their current personnel are sufficient, but if necessary, DCPO may request additional manpower from the Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao). Police auxiliaries and force multipliers could also be added if needed.

August is a busy month for Davao City, hosting two major events. First, the Ironman70.3 will feature approximately 4,000 triathletes from around the world on August 11, 2024.

The city will also celebrate the King of Festivals in the Philippines, starting with a mass at San Pedro Cathedral on August 7. Key events include Agri-Fair from August 1 to 31,

Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair on August 9-10, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan on August 9-13, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run on August 9, and IronKids and Duathlon on August 10.

Other highlights include the Bantawan Cultural Celebration on August 13-15, Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar on August 15-18, Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16, Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18.

Malacañang Palace has declared August 16, 2024, a Special Non-Working Holiday in honor of the Kadayawan Festival and Indigenous Peoples Day. RGP