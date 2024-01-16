20-K students affected by discontinuing SHS

SENATOR Francis Tolentino clarified in a Davao radio interview that the discontinuation of the K to 12 program will affect at least 20,000 Senior High School (SHS) students enrolled in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) across the Philippines.

Based on the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) memorandum, which establishes a five-year legal basis for halting the acceptance of SHS students in SUCs and LUCs, the politician and former chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee urged the government to provide vouchers to the affected students. These vouchers would enable them to transfer to other schools.

“May transition period talaga na five years ang K-12 na tatangapin nila yung mga Senior High School sa mga state universities at local universities. Siguro po bigyan ng voucher o bigyan ng kaukalang pangmatrikula (K-12 really has a transition period of five years when they accept Senior High School students in state universities and local universities. Perhaps, [we should offer] a voucher or give them matriculation funds)," the official said on Monday morning, January 15, this year.

In Davao Region, Dr. Christopher Pio O. Pulido of Ched-Davao Region affirmed that despite the implementation of the memorandum dated December 18, 2023, there are no numbers of displaced senior high school students in the area.

He also clarified Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU) in Mati, Davao Oriental was the sole institution to offer such; however, it has already discontinued its SHS program for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

“There are no students in Davao Region that will be affected by the directive of the central office,” Pulido said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Friday morning, January 12, 2024, at the NCCC Victoria.

Ched chair J. Prospero de Vera III explained in a television interview last January 8 that the discontinuance of SHS offerings in SUCs and LUCs has been ongoing for three years now; however, it will continue under Republic Act 10533.

"I was surprised by the fake news and insinuations that have been circulating. So, I'd like to make it clear. K to 12 is not abolished and CHED has no authority to abolish senior high. Because I've been getting reports complaining that I have abolished senior high school. That's not within the jurisdiction of CHED," he clarified.

