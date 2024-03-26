200 brgy workers, children affected by DavNor floods receive assistance

Police Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo, PRO-Davao regional director, joined the relief operation, which also benefited more than 100 children of the BHWs who actively served the victims of the recent massive flooding due to the shear line and trough of the low pressure area (LPA).

Delvo said the police can find ways to render service delivery to help the needy on top of its role in ensuring peace and security.

“Dili lang public safety and security, ang kapulisan alang sab sa pagtabang sa mga may kalisdanan,” Delvo said.

(Not only public safety and security; the police are also into helping those who are in need.)

Held at the barangay gym of Barangay Ising in the municipality of Carmen, the activity was participated in by the PRO-Davao’s officers’ spouses, who made a significant contribution to bringing together relief assistance for the BHWs.

Regional OLC adviser Tisha Godly Delvo and DNPPO provincial OLC adviser Marife Serrano led the team as they took part in distributing food packs of rice and canned goods, hygiene kits, pairs of slippers, school supplies, and loot bags. Children were served with ice cream in cones.

DNPPO Family Juvenile Gender and Development (FJGAD) Officer, Police Captain Mycelle Cabibil, fully agreed with Delvo’s statement, citing the wider public appreciation that OLC outreach activity has created.

“Mas na-feel sa communities ang pulis nga nakatabang sab kami sa mga apektado (sa baha),” she told the Philippine Information Agency.

(The communities have all the more felt the police as we are helping those affected [by the flood].)

She also lauded the support of the spouses of police officers for the OLC, noting their wide network, which can beef up the strength of the civic work that the police lady officers group can extend to the public.