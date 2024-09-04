200K Dabawenyos to receive cash aid in Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair

AROUND P1 billion in cash would be given to 200,000 beneficiaries from Davao City through the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF).

Leo Magno, secretary of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2024, at Park Inn Hotel, Lanang, that their office has received multiple requests and inquiries about when the fair would be held in Davao City. Hence, they partnered with BPSF to bring its services to the people of Davao City.

“Makakatulong itong iba’t-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para magbigay ng tulong at serbisyo dito sa Davap City (The different agencies of the government will be able to provide help and services here in Davao City),” he said.

Of the 200,000 beneficiaries, about 150,000 will receive cash assistance through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap), and 50,000 will be assisted under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

Apart from the cash assistance, the BPSF will feature around 38 participating agencies offering 57 program services to 250,000 beneficiaries. Half a million kilos of rice will be distributed for free, with each beneficiary receiving five kilos.

DSG Ponyong Gabonada, leader of the national secretariat of the Serbisyo Fair, said that they plan to coordinate with MinDA to improve the living conditions in Mindanao. He noted that the cash assistance given in Davao is among the largest, emphasizing that this was not intentional; rather, the BPSF is limited to the available funds that the agencies can utilize.

“Sa other areas hindi naman nagkakalayo yung mga amounts of programs and services lalo na yung cash assistance na binibigay natin sa bawat probinsya (In other areas, the amounts of programs and services, especially the cash assistance we provide in each province, are not significantly different),” he said.

Gabonada mentioned that walk-ins at the BPSF are allowed, although some programs require pre-registration due to verification, validation processes, and necessary documents that must be submitted to the agency. He encouraged those interested in availing themselves of the BPSF programs to register online through the Bagong Pilipinas portal for easier access to the event venue.

The program is open to everyone interested. Gabonada stated that the BPSF is not exclusive to the people of Davao City, and individuals from neighboring provinces and cities are welcome to avail themselves of the services.

The BPSF is a two-day event taking place on September 5-6, 2024, and will be held at the University of Southeastern Philippines-Obrero Campus (USeP-Obrero). The Integrated Scholarship and Incentives Program (Isip) program with target beneficiaries of 3,000 will be held at the USeP Oval, the Card program at El Pueblo, Countryside Road, Maa, and the Start-up, Investments, Business Opportunity and Livelihood (Sibol) program with 3,000 beneficiaries at Ayala Azuela Cove, Lanang.

This is the 23rd Serbisyo Fair in the country and the third BPSF in the Davao Region. The first was in Monkayo, Davao de Oro for the nationwide launch in September 2023, and the second was in Tagum City, Davao del Norte in June 2024. RGP