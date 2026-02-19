200K visitors for 89th Araw ng Dabaw eyed

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said it is expecting 200,000 visitors for the celebration of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw.

Willenito P. Tormis, officer-in-charge of the CTOO, said they aim to increase tourist arrivals by 50,000 compared to the 150,000 visitors recorded during the 2025 celebration.

"This is what we are targeting for this year, hopefully we will reach that number for this year's Araw ng Dabaw," he said during the media launch on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Rogen Inn. He expressed optimism that the city will meet its target, noting that the celebration runs for an entire month and includes numerous accredited events.

Gene C. Bangayan, co-chairperson of the Araw ng Dabaw executive committee, assured that there are more than enough rooms to accommodate the expected influx of tourists.

She said tourists are gradually arriving in the city and hotel rooms are beginning to fill up.

Bangayan encouraged the public to visit the city and avail themselves of the Davao Passport to enjoy discounts and other promotions offered by private partners for the event.

The CTOO also announced a P50 million budget for this year’s celebration. Of the total amount, P41 million has been allocated for events, while P9 million is earmarked for the city’s safety and security measures.

Tormis noted that this year’s budget reflects an increase of P500,000, citing adjustments in the lineup, with some events removed and new ones added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz said a request has already been submitted to Malacañang Palace declaring March 16, 2026, as a special non-working holiday. She said the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretary has forwarded the resolution, and they are now awaiting the proclamation.

The celebration will kick off with Kanta ug Sayaw Dabawenyo on February 28, followed by the Misa Pasasalamat at San Pedro Square and Pasiugdang Pagsaulog at City Hall of Davao on March 1.

Major month-long events include the Araw ng Dabaw Trade Fair and Bazaar at Magsaysay Park and the “100 Years of City Hall: Projection Mapping” at City Hall from March 1 to 31.

Other highlights include Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw on March 7, 8, 20, 21, and 22; the Mutya ng Dabaw 2026 Preliminaries at SM City Davao Annex on March 8; and Salida Dabawenyo at the Cinematheque from March 10 to 13.

The conferment of Datu Bago is scheduled on March 18, followed by the Mutya ng Dabaw Grand Coronation on March 20. The celebration will conclude with Parada Dabawenyo and Konsierto Dabawenyo on March 28. RGP