2024 Bar exams begin in Davao

BAR takers across the region kicked off the 2024 bar exams on Sunday morning, September 8, at Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (Addu-SHS) in Bangkal.

Arlene Lorejo-Cosape, Dean of the School of Law at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep), shared with SunStar Davao that Usep has around 16 bar takers this year. She highlighted their preparation efforts, which include institutionalized mock board exams that are aligned with the now-digitalized format used by the Supreme Court.

Cosape said that, despite USeP being a state university, they ensure their students are well-prepared through weekly mock exams and bar exam series. She added that they also organize bar operations to support their takers during the exam period.

“The fact that they were allowed to graduate and they were allowed to take the bar exams kasi [because] they have to apply, and they cannot apply without the approval of the school. The fact they were approved is already one evidence that they are capable of taking the bar examination and passing it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zach Abayon, first-year student council representative at the University of Mindanao-College of Law, reported that UM has 72 bar takers this year, with 16 being first-timers, marking an increase from last year's 50 takers.

“Before bar season naga ready gyud me ug last minute review (LMR) and these reviews are headed, the lecturers in these LMRs are mga UM lawyers lang gihapon and also kung unsa ang mga request nila nga reviewers we try to accommodate them ipaprint namin (Before the bar season, we prepare with last-minute reviews led by UM lawyers, and we accommodate requests for materials from the takers),” he said.

He expressed optimism for their success, particularly with the shorter exam schedule compared to previous years, which had been spread over a month.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, dean of the College of Law at Jose Maria College (JMC), sent off the school’s bar takers with best wishes and encouragement. He expressed his strong support and prayers for their success.

“Be strong and be steadfast in your faith that you will be able to make it. Show to the world that JMarians are resilient in the midst of challenges we are facing right now, you have maintained your sights with an eagle-eyed focus towards the achievement of your dream to become lawyers. May Allah guide you in your quest to become lawyers someday,” Torreon wrote in a Facebook post.

The 2024 bar exams will be held on September 8, 11, and 15. RGP