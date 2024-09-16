2024 bar exams in city a success

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that the 2024 Bar examinations, held over three days, were “successful” with no crime-related incidents or violations.

During a post-deployment briefing, Talomo Police Station commander Major Genesis Oriel stated that adequate security and crowd control were provided throughout the national examinations at Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (AdDU-SHS) in Bangkal, Davao City, on September 8, 11, and 15. The police also closely monitored the event as hundreds of supporters gathered to cheer on their bar exam takers.

AdDU-SHS was one of 13 testing sites across the country, including University of the Philippines- Diliman in Quezon City; University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila; San Beda University in San Miguel, Manila; Manila Adventist College in Pasay City; University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City in Taguig; San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City; Saint Louis University in Baguio City; University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, Camarines Sur; University of San Jose-Recoletos, Basak Campus in Cebu City; Central Philippine University in Jaro, Iloilo City; Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City; and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

The bar exams continued to be digitalized and regionalized. Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations Committee, noted that out of 12,246 applicants, 10,490 completed the exams due to some withdrawals caused by unforeseen circumstances. Davao Region had 1,081 candidates.

"The year 2024 for the Bar Examinations has been a monumental undertaking, and the hashtag #MostValuableLaban perfectly captures the challenges and victories we have witnessed. It has brought out the resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit of our examinees and everyone involved in this fulfilling endeavor. Even with the weather, Typhoon Ferdie (also known as Bebinca) cooperated and has veered away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility," Bar chairperson and Associate Justice Mario Lopez said in a statement.

Results will be announced in December, with oath-taking and Roll of Attorneys signing scheduled for January 24, 2025. Last year, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed, achieving a 33.77 percent pass rate. DEF