2024 World Dragonboat Championships opens

THE 2024 International Canoe Federation Dragonboat World Championships formally opened today at the Puerto Princesa City Baywalk in Palawan.

It highlights its genuine cause beyond sports by leading the promotion of tourism, protection of the environment, and mobilization for climate action.

In the message of Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos, Jr., delivered by Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief-of-Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., the government underscored that sports involve a shared responsibility to protect the planet.

“We recognize that sports carry a profound power: the power to move people, nurture communities, and uplift nations,” the President stated. “This moment echoes the United Nations’ call to use sports to foster peaceful and inclusive communities.

Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron echoed the statements of the national government and encouraged all the delegates to enjoy the beauty and inspiration of what the city can offer as it is home to a designated Unesco World Heritage Site, the Subterranean River National Park.

The Philippine government’s support for the first-ever staging of international Dragonboat championships in the country and within the Southeast Asian Region also comes in time with the declaration of “Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines” every fourth week of October, signed by PBBM through Proclamation No. 699.

This order encouraged all government entities and private sectors to support the Dragonboat community and its objectives for the benefit of the people, primarily instructing the Philippine Sports Commission on crafting programs in line with its celebration.

“For this purpose, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is hereby directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of the Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines, and identify the programs, activities, and projects for the celebration thereof,” the President said in the Oct. 2 proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

On the PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann’s visit to multiple local government units within Mindanao this month, cities like the Iligan in Lanao del Norte and Cotabato City expressed willingness to promote the sports since it is home to famous aquatic wonders like Lake Lanao and Lake Sebu, respectively.

‘We aim for the growth of the sport and encourage the public to join the Dragonboat community for a significant result we envision for the sport, for environmental cause and tourism, and for the Philippines that keeps moving forward,” Chairman Bachmann said.

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao and Vice Mayor Marianito Alemania shared the success of the first-ever Iligan National Dragon Boat Festival last September in Mandulog River Esplanade and their plans to upgrade it based on international standards.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Sports Commission Chairman Arsalan Diaomaoden shared the same objective under their 12-point agenda about sports tourism, aiming to even incorporate their rich culture on the exterior of boats.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Tawi-Tawi last May, sports leaders within the province also intend to further its prevalent water sports such as Dragonboat, Canoe-Kayak, Swimming, Rowing, and Deep Diving to likewise promote the rich aquatic scene of the country’s southernmost province.

The 2024 ICF World Dragon Boat Championships gathers almost 2,000 participants from 27 countries including the Philippines who will fight for qualification on nine Chengdu 2025 World Games quotas. PR