2025 FIVB men’s world championship draw set

ALL of volleyball watches as the Drawing of Lots (DOL) for the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship takes centerstage on Saturday night at Solaire Resort’s Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City.

The who’s who from the sport’s world governing body to top Philippine sports officials, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) co-chairs William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and president Ramon “Tats” Suzara banner the ceremony that starts at 8:30 p.m. and viewed around the globe by the 32-nation world championship cast.

“This very important ceremony, the DOL, officially kicks off all preparations of the Philippines’ solo hosting of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship,” said Suzara, head of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation and newly-elected president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation on Friday.

The DOL proper follows after the pre-draw activities of the major event that will be graced by LOC co-chair Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and members Senator Pia Cayetano and Manuel V. Pangilinan as well as Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo will represent FIVB president Ary Graca in the draw for the world championship that the Philippines is hosting from September 12 to 28 next year.

Also on hand to witness the draw are ambassadors and top embassy officials from the world championship cast composed of defending champion Italy and continental titlists Japan (Asia), Argentina (South America), USA (North America), and Egypt (Africa).

Joining them are the runners-up in their respective zones Iran, Qatar, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, Cuba, Algeria, Libya, Slovenia, and France.

Completing the cast with host Philippines are Germany, Serbia, The Netherlands, Ukraine, Belgium, Turkey, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Portugal, Finland, Tunisia, China, Romania, Chile and South Korea.

The world championship Trophy turnover ceremony to Marcos serves as another highlight of the DOL with Gary Valenciano providing world-class entertainment for the more than 300 guests expected on Saturday night. PR