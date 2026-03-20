2026 ‘Araw’ parade participants urged to walk, not ride

DAVAO City Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr. has encouraged attendees of the upcoming 2026 Araw ng Dabaw Civic Parade on March 28, 2026, to walk on foot and refrain from using vehicles to highlight the importance of conservation.

In a resolution, Quitain urged both public and private participants in the civic parade to avoid using vehicles, citing how the ongoing war in the Middle East has reduced the supply of oil and gasoline products in the country.

He said the reduced fuel supply has driven up the cost of basic goods and has significantly affected the country’s economy. With the conflict in the Middle East showing no signs of abating, he emphasized that it is prudent to conserve fuel resources.

“Each Dabawenyo can, in his/her own small way, contribute to the mitigation of hardship that the country is confronted with, brought about by the shortage and rising fuel, commodities, which include utilities,” he said in the resolution.

Quitain said in a media interview that it is evident that prices are already rising, starting with fuel. He explained that when fuel prices increase, the cost of other goods and services follows. He added that unless the conflict in the Middle East subsides, the city should prepare for the worst.

The councilor said that, in order to preserve the spirit of Araw ng Dabaw, the civic parade will continue even without vehicles, as long as Dabawenyos come together.

“If you look at history wala masyadong sasakyan noon but we celebrate the Araw ng Dabaw, but this time let’s just be thrifty,” he said.

Quitain added that this effort demonstrates that the city prioritizes the use of fuel and electricity for essential activities, such as going to work and bringing children to school.

Meanwhile, Harold Quibete, Parada Dabawenyo organizer, said during the Wednesday Habi at Kape that a total of 318 registered contingents will participate in the parade, with an expected turnout of around 20,000 to 25,000 individuals.

For their part, Quitain said that councilors have implemented several changes in their offices, such as limiting the use of vehicles to essential purposes, considering adjustments to work schedules, and reducing air-conditioning use.

During the deliberation of the resolution, the city council also called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and other concerned government and non-government agencies to appear before the 21st City Council to discuss the fuel situation in the city. RGP