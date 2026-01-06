2026 biz permit renewal starts

THE City Government of Davao, through the Business Bureau, is reminding business owners in the city to renew their business permits as the 2026 one-stop shop for business permit renewal kicks off on January 5.

The one-stop shop will run from January 5 to 31, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Business owners may also process their permit renewals on Sunday, January 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the last day of the one-stop shop, processing locations are open at an extended time. Sangguniang Panlungsod and Almendras Gym will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 31; Calinan, Toril, Bunawan, and Tugbok Treasury Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; while the Paquibato, Marilog, and Baguio Treasury Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day.

Business owners may also process the renewal of their permits online at https://appbts.davaocity.gov.ph, and pay their taxes and fees conveniently via Landbank.

For further details on the processing locations for every district as well as the schedule of processing, Dabawenyos may refer to the City Government of Davao’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17detTNF9b/Dabawenyos may also reach out to the Business Bureau by calling 241-1000 loc. 377, 378, 379, 381; or the City Treasurer’s Office at 241-1000 loc. 386. CIO