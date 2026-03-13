2026 Datu Bago Awardees bared

THE Datu Bago Awardees Organization, Inc. (DBAOI) on Tuesday released the official list of this year’s Datu Bago Awardees who will be conferred the prestigious recognition on March 18. The awarding is part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

The Datu Bago Awards is the highest honor bestowed on exemplary Dabawenyos for their outstanding contributions to the growth, development, and cultural heritage of Davao City.

The 2026 awardees are Eduardo Bangayan for Public Service, Gene C. Bangayan for Tourism, Maria Cristina Floirendo Brias for Community Livelihood, Alex V. Buenaventura for Rural Banking, Manuel M. Orig for Civic Service, and Welehito N. Pepito for Visual Arts.

DBAOI opened nominations in October 2025, inviting the public to nominate individuals whose life’s work reflects distinction and devotion to the city. The deadline for submission of nominations was set on December 26, 2025.

The conferment ceremony will be held on at 5 pm on March 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Established in 1969 and named after the local hero, Datu Bago, the award recognizes individuals whose dedication, excellence, and leadership have significantly contributed to the city’s progress and who served as role models for the Dabawenyo community.

Councilor Pilar C. Braga, Chairperson of the Datu Bago Awardees Organization, Inc., emphasized the significance of the recognition.

“The Datu Bago Awards celebrate exceptional individuals whose dedication and vision have helped shape Davao City’s progress and identity. This recognition honors not only their achievements but also their commitment to service, excellence, and community—values that continue to inspire present and future generations of Dabawenyos,” she said.

She added that the conferment ceremony highlights the continuing legacy of the Datu Bago Awards in recognizing citizens, whose contributions strengthen the city’s cultural, social, and economic development. CIO