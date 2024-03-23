21 buses get special permits for holy week

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) has issued special permits to 21 buses in anticipation of the upcoming Holy Week from March 24 to March 31, 2024.

Dianne Salcedo, admin associate of the Legal Division of LTFRB-Davao, said during the Habi at Kape Media Forum on Wednesday, March 20, that the application period for special permits for buses for religious activities ran from February 26 to March 8, and these buses will be operational on March 24 to 31.

The special permits granted to buses will enable them to operate on routes including Davao City-Tandag, Davao-Maragusan, Malita, and Davao-New Bataan, catering to the increased number of commuters returning to their provinces.

Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) expects more than 70,000 passengers during this holiday week.

Don Villafuerte, LTFRB head of enforcement, clarified that buses will only be permitted to travel in rural areas on Good Friday, with no other bus companies having applied for additional routes yet.

“Sa Good Friday, rural lang jud ang naay biyahe. Wala pay nag apply sa laing bus companies (On good Friday, only rural areas will have transportation; other bus companies have not applied yet)," Villafuerte said. Mary Cris Eusebio, DNSC Intern