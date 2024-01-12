21-K biz permit renewals processed from Jan 2-10

THE Davao City Business Bureau processed approximately 21,000 renewals from January 2 to 10, 2024, achieving 47 percent of their target of 46,000, according to Maribel Paguican, the bureau's spokesperson.

This fell slightly short of the previous year's 21,400 renewals, with the lower turnout attributed to the initial day's limited attendance on January 2.

Paguican noted that Poblacion area applicants primarily comprised contractors, while those from other areas were mainly involved in retail and trading services.

Of the total renewals, 473 individuals used online processing, with only eight new applicants.

The bureau assured Dabawenyos that business permit renewals would take about one day, aligning with their mandate.

However, approximately 25 percent of the 21,203 applicants had not completed their payments, resulting in pending permit issuances.

Once payments and necessary documents are submitted, the permits will be promptly issued.

To accommodate applicants, various locations were designated, such as the Baguio District Treasury Office for Marilog, Gaisano Grand Citigate for Buhangin District residents, Sangguniang Panlungsod for Poblacion District residents, Almendras Gym for Agdao and Talomo District residents, Toril District Office for Toril residents, and Calinan Gym for Calinan District residents.

The office extended its operational hours from Monday to Saturday.

For the final Sunday of January, Sangguniang Panlungsod and Almendras Gym will open until 10 p.m. to facilitate last-minute renewals, with the mall closing at 8 p.m.

District offices in Calinan, Tugbok, and Toril operated until 7 p.m., while those in Marilog, Baguio, and Paquibato closed at 5 p.m. for security reasons. RGP