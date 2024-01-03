21 LGUs in Davao cited for good governance

TAGUM CITY — Davao Region has produced 21 national recipients of the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), with only one province in the region passing the standards of governance set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The 21 SGLG awardee-local government units (LGUs) of Davao Region were among the total of 493 provinces, cities, and municipalities that DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos recently conferred the 2023 SGLG seal and gave incentives of P4 million for provinces, P2.3 million for cities, and P1.8 million for municipalities.

Davao del Norte emerged as the only province in Davao Region that grabbed the national SGLG award, which is considered the highest and most prestigious recognition given to performing LGUs for having hurdled the standard set of measures of good governance.

The criteria set by DILG in assessing the SGLG awardees were anchored on Financial Administration and Sustainability; Disaster Preparedness; Social Protection and Sensitivity; Health Compliance and Responsiveness; Sustainable Education; Business-Friendliness and Competitiveness; Safety, Peace, and Order; Environmental Management; Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture, and Arts; and Youth Development.

Cities in Davao Region that also received such recognition were the Island Garden City of Samal of Davao del Norte, City of Mati of Davao Oriental, and Digos City of Davao del Sur.

The 17 municipal government units that hurdled the assessment standards were Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen and New Corella in Davao del Norte; Malalag, Matanao, and Sulop in Davao del Sur; Banaybanay, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, and San Isidro in Davao Oriental; Compostela, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, and New Bataan in Davao de Oro; and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

During the awarding ceremony last December 13, Abalos urged the SGLG awardees “to share their success stories with other local government units,” while also asking them to become models of excellence among LGUs.

“Sa inyong 493 SGLG passers, nawa’y ibahagi po ninyo ang inyong kwento sa ating mga kapwa local officials," he said during the awarding rites.

"Kapag may mga pagtitipon at pagsasanay, nawa’y pag-usapan natin ang iba’t ibang paraan kung paanong mas magiging mahusay pa ang ating pamamahala,” he added. PIA DAVAO