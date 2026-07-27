214 families affected by Davao City flooding

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that approximately 214 families were affected by heavy flooding in Davao City on January 24, 2026, which was caused by severe weather conditions brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

In a report by DSWD-Davao as of 11 a.m. on July 25, 2026, which remained the latest update as of press time, the number of affected families had reached 214, or 928 individuals, in three barangays in the city.

Of that number, 74 families were displaced and were temporarily housed in six evacuation centers. About 34 families were staying at the Royal Valley Barangay Gym, 26 at the Los Amigos Evacuation Center, seven at Talomo Central Elementary School, six families at Talomo National High School, and one family at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Evacuation Center.

All of the families staying at the Tugbok Proper Gym had already returned to their homes.

“DSWD-Davao Region remains fully prepared to respond to the needs of families affected by the flash flooding in Davao City,” DSWD-Davao said on July 25, 2026.

Earlier, the office deployed its personnel to conduct field monitoring and visits to evacuation centers to assess the condition of the evacuees and their immediate needs.

The office also assured the officials of the affected barangays that it has enough resources and is ready to provide relief augmentation support immediately if it is needed and requested by the local government.

Following the heavy downpour, the department reported that it has pre-positioned 177,214 family food packs, relief supplies worth over P154.2 million, and P2.94 million in standby funds.

DSWD-Davao said that it will continue to deliver humanitarian assistance while closely coordinating with local government units and monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Davao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) were conducting clearing operations in barangays that had been affected by the overflow of the Talomo River.

“The City Government continues to monitor weather conditions as it works to ensure the safety of affected residents and support recovery efforts,” the local government said on July 25, 2026.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has been providing meals and drinking water to the affected residents. RGP