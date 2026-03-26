21st Davao City Council revamps committee chairmanships

THE 21st City Council has updated its committee chairmanships and memberships, as Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte formally took his oath as Vice Mayor, leaving some positions vacant.

Initially, Duterte was the chairperson of two committees, namely the Committee on Housing and Subdivision Development under PD 957 and the Committee on Future Generations. However, these positions were vacated after he assumed the Vice Mayor position.

In accordance with the rules of succession under the Local Government Code, the current composition of the committee chairmanships and memberships should be updated.

Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr. is the chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Subdivision Development under PD 957; Councilor Myrna G. L’Dalodo-Ortiz is the chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry, and Tourism and Beautification.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang is the chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, and Games and Amusements; Councilor Enzo Villafuerte is the chairperson of the Committee on Social Services; and Councilor January N. Duterte is the chairperson of the Committee on Barangay Affairs.

Councilor Bonz Andrei Militar is the chairperson of the Committee on Future Generations and Information Technology; Councilor Jopet Baluran is the chairperson of the Committee on Transportation and Communications; and Councilor Trisha Ann Villafuerte is the chairperson of the Committee on Health.

Councilor Datu Pagdatua Demetrio B. Bolo Sr. is the chairperson of the Committee on Indigenous Peoples, Cultural Communities, and Muslim Affairs; Councilor Jessica Bonguyan is the chairperson of the Committee on Public Works and Highways; Councilor Rachel Zozobrado is the chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers; and Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre is the chairperson of the Committee on Culture and the Arts.

The City Council also approved the creation of a new standing committee on March 24, 2026, to provide more efficient service to the needs of Dabawenyos.

On the same day, the committee chairpersons took their oaths as members and chairpersons of their respective committees.

To recall, former Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and former Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte II officially took their oaths as Mayor and Vice Mayor of Davao City on January 23, 2026. By law of succession, Sebastian and Rodrigo took their oaths administered by Regional Trial Court–Davao Region Executive Judge Honorable Marie Estrellita S. Tolentino-Rojas.

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) was officially proclaimed mayor-elect of Davao City by the City Board of Canvassers after securing 662,630 votes. However, the elder Duterte was unable to take his oath of office as he is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs. RGP