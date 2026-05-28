22 trash slide-affected individuals to get aid, intervention from DSWD

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has profiled 22 individuals who were affected by the mass-wasting incident at the Davao City Sanitary Landfill for the Pag-Abot Program.

DSWD-Davao said that during their reach-out activity on May 25, 2026, they identified that the 22 individuals comprised of two families from Arakan in Cotabato, one individual from Agusan del Sur, one family from Mati City in Davao Oriental, and one individual from Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

The office said that it conducted profiling to determine the interventions and support needed by the affected families and individuals, adding that the program aims to help them with their livelihood and safe reintegration into their communities.

“Sinusuri rin ng Pag-abot Program ang kalagayan ng mga na-profile na pamilya upang matukoy kung mayroon pa silang karagdagang pangangailangan sa oras ng kanilang reintegrasyon sa kani-kanilang mga komunidad,” DSWD said.

(The Pag-abot Program also assesses the condition of the profiled families to determine whether they still have additional needs during their reintegration into their respective communities)

DSWD-Davao said that the profiled affected families and individuals are under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and are staying at the evacuation gym in Barangay New Carmen, where the landfill is located, while the department prepares the needed documents and coordinates with their respective local government units (LGUs) to ensure their safe reintegration into their communities.

The department said that through the program, affected individuals and families would be able to receive support through livelihood, financial, and shelter assistance.

Meanwhile, Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said on May 26, 2026, that constructing houses near the sanitary landfill has always been prohibited. He said that based on the initial investigation, those who built houses in the area were not from Davao City.

He added that those affected had already been evacuated and that the local government is looking for relocation sites based on the requirements and whether they qualify for free housing.

Around 123 homeowners, six sharers, 374 dependents, one renter, and one boarder were evacuated to the gymnasium beside the Barangay Hall in Purok 3, New Carmen in Tugbok District, Davao City.

To recall, a mass-wasting incident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on May 20 at the Davao Sanitary Landfill in Barangay New Carmen. Rescue teams were deployed to search for those who had been buried alive by the trash slide. RGP