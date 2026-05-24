225K PNP personnel on heightened operational status vs Sen. Bato

AT LEAST 225,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been placed on heightened operational status after the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered law enforcement agencies to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, signaling a major escalation in the government’s response to the international case tied to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The nationwide directive came days after the Supreme Court denied dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) that sought protection from possible arrest and surrender proceedings linked to the ICC investigation into alleged crimes against humanity during the bloody war on drugs.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said national authorities are duty-bound to implement lawful orders and coordinate with concerned agencies regarding the ICC warrant.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla later clarified that the operation would not rely on a limited task force alone, but would involve the full strength of the PNP.

“It is not just a 10,000-man task force. The entire 225,000-strong force of the Philippine National Police is now tasked with tracking down Senator Ronald Dela Rosa,” Remulla said.

The order effectively mobilized police units nationwide, including regional and provincial commands, amid continuing uncertainty over the senator’s whereabouts following reports that he left the Senate premises during an earlier tense encounter involving National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel.

PNP Director General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police organization would comply with all lawful directives while ensuring due process and professionalism in any operation involving the former police chief turned senator.

Despite the nationwide mobilization order, local authorities in Davao earlier said they had yet to receive formal instructions regarding the arrest of dela Rosa. Speaking during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on May 20, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero said local police units had not been directed by national headquarters to apprehend the senator should he appear in Davao City.

“Honestly, we haven't received any instructions to arrest Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa once he appeared in Davao City. As far as I know, no instructions are coming from the Headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest Senator Bato,” Caballero said.

SunStar Davao also tried to reach out to the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) on Sunday, May 24, but had yet to receive a response as of press time on whether regional police units had already been ordered to assist in the possible arrest or monitoring operations involving dela Rosa.

The ICC investigation stems from thousands of killings linked to anti-illegal drug operations conducted during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, when dela Rosa served as PNP chief and later as chief implementer of the drug war campaign. Human rights groups and international observers have long accused authorities of systematic abuses and extrajudicial killings, allegations repeatedly denied by Duterte allies and former police officials.

The developments mark one of the most politically sensitive law enforcement operations in recent years, as the Marcos administration faces increasing pressure to address the ICC proceedings while balancing domestic political tensions involving Duterte allies.

Malacañang has maintained that Philippine authorities will act based on legal processes and international obligations, although debates continue over the country’s withdrawal from the ICC in 2019 and whether the tribunal retains jurisdiction over killings committed before the withdrawal took effect.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly defended the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, insisting that police officers merely performed their duties in combating illegal narcotics and criminality. He has also questioned the legality of the ICC’s actions against Philippine officials.

As of press time, authorities have yet to confirm dela Rosa’s location or whether active coordination efforts with the ICC and international law enforcement agencies are already underway. DEF