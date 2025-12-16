231 seniors in Tagum get cash incentives

THE City Government of Tagum has distributed cash incentives to 231 octogenarians and nonagenarians under the Republic Act No. 11982, otherwise known as the Expanded Centenarians Act.

The local government unit (LGU) of Tagum together with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), awarded the cash assistance to the senior citizens agaes 80, 85, 90, and 95 on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the City Hall Atrium.

"Ang lokal nga Panggamhanan sa Tagum, kauban ang NCSC, padayon sa pagpaningkamot aron daghan pa nga mga lolo og lola ang makabenepisyo sa pinansyal nga tabang (The local government of Tagum, together with the NCSC, continues to strive so that more grandfathers and grandmothers can benefit from the financial assistance)," the city government wrote in its Facebook page.

Senior citizen statistics of Tagum

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, reported that the number of persons aged 60 years and over (senior citizens) in Tagum City was 23,231; of these, 10,651 were males and 12,580 were females. The office further reported that 7.9 percent of the city's household population is made up of senior citizens.

As of August 12, 2025, the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) reported that a total of 96,463 senior citizens had received their milestone cash gifts nationally, broken down as follows: 80 years old with 49,164; 85 years old with 30,792; 90 years old with 12,193; 95 years old with 3,612; and 100 years old with 702.

RA 11982 amended the original Centenarians Act to authorize ₱10,000 cash incentives for Filipinos who reach the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95, in addition to the existing ₱100,000 cash gift for those who reach 100 years old. RGP