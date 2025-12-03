24 Dabawenyo centenarians get incentives from CSWDO

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), awarded cash incentives and plaques to 24 Dabawenyo centenarians for the year 2025. This is in line with the implementation of City Ordinance No. 0727-21, series of 2021 “An Order Honoring Centenarians in the City of Davao”.

On November 28, 2025, the team from the CSWDO completed the distribution of cash incentives to six centenarians who belonged to the fourth batch for the year 2025.

This batch of centenarians is from Toril B district, Talomo A District, Tugbok District, and City Poblacion-A District.

The centenarians received P100,000 worth of cash gift, along with a plaque of recognition and other essential goods such as milk, diapers, and soap.

City Ordinance 0727-21, series of 2021, has underscored that the cash gift is given to recognize and honor centenarians in the city who have reached their milestone age, and have lived through and left lasting legacies to their families, community, and the people they have met through the years.

The CSWDO and the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (Osca) continuously reminded Dabawenyos who have relatives turning 100 years old to process the necessary requirements before the elderly’s 100th birthday. CIO