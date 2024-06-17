24 households delisted from 4Ps

AS OF June 2024, about 24 households have been delisted from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) due to offenses such as pawning their cash cards, according to an official from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao).

Angeli Nacorda, regional case management officer of DSWD, stated during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday, June 14, 2024, at NCCC Victoria, that approximately 70 households are currently suspended.

Margie C. Cabido, division chief of 4Ps in DSWD-Davao, acknowledged that despite their intensive efforts to provide information, beneficiaries pawning their cash cards still occur. However, she noted a decrease in such cases due to collaborative efforts with Local Government Units (LGUs) in the region.

"Naa mi na observe na decreasing ang atoang cases because of the ordinances so naa gyud, the municipality of Kapalong, the city of Tagum, the municipality of Padada, naa nay mga incidents didto nga previously rampant ang cash card pawning (We have observed that the cases of pawning have decreased because of the ordinances in places like the municipality of Kapalong, the city of Tagum, and the municipality of Padada, where cash card pawning was previously rampant),” she said.

DSWD-Davao said that to discourage 4Ps beneficiaries from pawning their cash cards, they have partnered with LGUs to enact ordinances and policies. Cabido highlighted their increased efforts in lobbying LGUs to address cash card pawning and misconduct among 4Ps recipients. She mentioned that several LGUs have already implemented ordinances targeting those who exploit the beneficiaries.

“We are now empowering our local government units, barangays, the city, and even the province to have a unified call in addressing the incidents of cash card pawning kay maski unsaon namo remind ang mga beneficiaries kung naay magpa-utang naay mu-utang (We are now empowering our local government units, barangays, the city, and even the province to have a unified call in addressing the incidents of cash card pawning. No matter how we remind the beneficiaries if someone is willing to lend money, they will borrow),” she said.

Cabido added that under these ordinances, lending to beneficiaries is discouraged, and using their cash cards for purposes other than intended (which is to support the family's children) is illegal, as the cash cards are government property.

She also noted that reasons for beneficiaries pawning their cash cards include family emergencies, peer influence, borrowing money, or specific family needs prompting the need to pawn the cash card.

The 4Ps is the government's national poverty reduction strategy under Republic Act No. 11310, also known as the “An Act Institutionalizing Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).” It is modeled after conditional cash transfer programs implemented in developing countries, providing cash to beneficiaries who comply with program conditions. RGP