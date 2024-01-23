2,400 families hit by floods, landslides in Davao City

AN OFFICIAL from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that approximately 2,400 families in Davao City have been affected by flooding due to the shear line.

Julie Dayaday, head of CSWDO, bared this during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.

She identified the flood-affected areas as Gravahan, Barangay Maa, Monte Maria, Golden Valley, Tigatto, Waan, Mandug, Barangay Lasang, Barangay 5-A, Barangay 8-A, Barangay 9-A, Barangay 10-A, and Barangay 19-B.

Certain areas in Toril also experienced flooding, specifically in Purok Lisada Proper, Purok 2, 3, and Purok 8 in Barangay Malapangi. Talomo B was also affected, with flooding reported in Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, and Talomo Proper.

Meanwhile, in Bunawan, Purok 2-A, Purok 2-C, and in Tugbok along New Carmen were also impacted.

Landslides were reported at Sitio Masawang and Sitio Kalachuchi in Barangay Salaysay, as well as in barangays Dalag and Tigatto.

Dayaday said 2,397 families and 8,555 individuals were evacuated, while 59 families and 206 individuals were affected by the landslides.

To aid evacuees, the CSWDO, the City Mayor’s Office, and various non-government agencies offered assistance such as hygiene kits, food packs, and community cooking.

“Basta gani baha makulangan gyud ta og resources, so kinahanglan gyud mag-maximize ang mga barangay, muhimo, mu-reactivate gyud na ilang barangay disaster (When it comes to flooding, we indeed face a shortage of resources. we must maximize our efforts, and it's imperative that each barangay reactivates its disaster response team),” Dayaday said.

She urged all barangays to activate their Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC) and remain on standby to respond to calamities.

CSWDO assisted the family of the child in Marilog and Sitio Apiki who perished in the recent landslides.

As they await the results of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (Rdana), Dayaday clarified that cash assistance eligibility for landslide victims is pending.

However, those affected by flooded houses may not qualify for cash assistance.