₱245-M farm-to-market road breaks ground in Laak

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Local Government Unit of Laak, has officially commenced the implementation of a ₱245-million farm-to-market road project in the municipality.

The project was formally launched through a Groundbreaking Ceremony and Ceremonial Signing held on April 20, 2026, led by Governor Raul Mabanglo, Department of Agriculture-Davao Regional Director Macario Gonzaga, and Laak Mayor Honeyboy Libuangan.

The project is funded through DA under the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro.

The infrastructure project covers the construction of an eight-kilometer road and a 30-meter bridge along the Kilagding–Recenia–Kibaguio Road in Laak.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve the transport of agricultural products such as coconut, copra, banana, cacao, and rubber, benefiting farmers from six barangays that rely on these commodities for their livelihood. These barangays include Kilagding, Langtud, Concepcion, San Antonio, Bullucan, and Macopa.

Gov. Mabanglo expressed gratitude for the realization of the long-awaited project and emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders.

“Pasalamat ta kay nadayon na gyud ang proyekto sa atong farm-to-market road. Tinabangay ta, partnership nato ni sa munisipyo, sa probinsya, sa kontraktor, ug sa mga taga-barangay (We are thankful that this farm-to-market road project is finally pushing through. This is the result of our cooperation and partnership among the municipality, the province, the contractor, and the barangays),” Mabanglo said.

Mayor Libuangan also welcomed the project, highlighting its significant contribution to the municipality’s progress and its positive impact on local farmers.

The project supports Gov. Mabanglo’s “Kalamboan sa Imprastraktura” agenda, which aims to enhance road connectivity, improve market access, and boost economic opportunities for farming communities across the province. IPRD-DDO