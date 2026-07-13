25 Bantay Bukid deputized to guard Mt. Apo

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) has deputized 25 Bantay Bukid volunteers to patrol the perimeters of Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP) and strengthen conservation efforts in the protected area.

Clint Michael Cleofe, protected area superintendent of MANP, said the 25 volunteers belong to the unified Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe and live in communities along the foothills of Mount Apo.

The group is the second batch of Bantay Bukid volunteers deputized to help protect the park. The first batch also consisted of 25 members of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, bringing the total number of volunteers to 50.

Cleofe said Mount Apo forms part of the tribe's ancestral domain and serves as a critical watershed and source of drinking water for Davao City. The natural park still has thick, dense forests that provide habitat for the Philippine Eagle, the country's national bird, as well as other wildlife and endemic flora and fauna.

"Lahi ni sila sa kasagaran nga deputation ni DENR, naanad man gyud ta na gina-deputized nato as environment and natural resources officer og kining wildlife enforcement officers so pinaagi niini nga deputation karon we are deputizing protected area field officers (This is different from the DENR's usual deputation. We are accustomed to deputizing environment and natural resources officers and wildlife enforcement officers. Through this program, however, we are deputizing protected area field officers)," Cleofe said during a media interview on July 10, 2026, in Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City.

Cleofe said the Bantay Bukid volunteers will be deployed in Barangay Sibulan in Toril District and neighboring areas. They will monitor wildlife within MANP and serve as the "eyes of the forest," watching for illegal activities and reporting violations to authorities.

Funding and revenues from MANP will provide compensation for the Bantay Bukid volunteers, although officials are still finalizing the amount, Cleofe said.

With 50 volunteers now deputized, Cleofe said officials hope to expand the force to ensure broader monitoring across MANP.

The current goal is to assign one Bantay Bukid volunteer for every 1,000 to 2,000 hectares. Cleofe said reducing that coverage to 500 hectares per volunteer would allow for closer monitoring and more comprehensive reports on conditions on the ground.

Cleofe expressed gratitude to the volunteers for helping protect and conserve MANP and thanked the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) for helping organize the Bantay Bukid deputation program.

He said the addition of more Bantay Bukid volunteers could also support MANP's bid for inclusion in the Unesco Global Geoparks network, which considers how local communities participate in protecting and managing natural heritage sites.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jayson Ibañez, PEF director for operations, said the newly deputized Bantay Bukid volunteers would strengthen conservation efforts in MANP, which hosts the oldest known Philippine Eagle nesting site.

He said the Mount Apo Key Biodiversity Area has 10 Philippine Eagle nesting territories, and Bantay Bukid volunteers will help monitor the eagles and other wildlife throughout the area.

"Ang gusto naming ma-achieve kasama ng mga forest guards ay para din malaman kung ang patrolling ay nagreresulta sa pagdami ng mga pagkain ng Philippine Eagle (What we want to achieve together with the forest guards is to determine whether patrolling is leading to an increase in the Philippine Eagle's prey)," Ibañez said.

The second batch of 25 Bantay Bukid volunteers graduated from the deputation program on July 10. RGP