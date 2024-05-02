250 displaced vendors relocated to Bankerohan

A DAVAO City Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) official announced that approximately 250 displaced vendors will be relocated to Bankerohan Public Market and Marfori’s market still within Bankerohan as part of its ongoing clearing operations.

Paul Bermejo, ASU Head, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, that initially, vendors reported 500 in number, but after validation, this was narrowed down to about 250.

“Naa tay slots sa Bangkerohan ug sa Marfori market nga maka-accomodate sa ilahang tanan (We have available slots at both Bankerohan and Marfori market to accommodate all of them),” he said.

The Bankerohan clearing operations aim to alleviate traffic congestion, ensuring vendors are situated in designated areas. Bermejo added that the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will designate public pay parking areas and mark yellow boxes. They will also install signage prohibiting parking and vending to reduce congestion caused by vendors, Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJ), and tricycles.

“Ang role namo diha kung naa pay magpabilin amoa naa na siyang i-karga kay natagaan naman na sila ug chance nga maka transfer, makasulod sa public market kung magpabilin gihapon sila dira sa kalsada dili na pwede (Our role there is to impound stalls and products of any remaining vendors who choose to stay on the streets, as they have been allowed to relocate to the public market),” he said.

He said that Garcia Street in Bankerohan will also be included due to vendors extending stalls onto the road and delivery vehicles causing congestion.

He also noted that CTTMO Chief Dionisio Abude has proposed amendments to the Davao City traffic code for public pay parking and rerouting, which is currently under review by the 20th City Council. These operations are in line with Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte's directive to ensure emergency access remains unimpeded.