2,548 IPs in Don Marcelino benefit from health and social caravan

SOME 2,548 individuals from the indigenous cultural communities in a town in Davao Occidental have benefitted from the collaboration of key government agencies and stakeholders in Davao Region through a community caravan, where essential healthcare and basic social services were delivered.

The Regional Inter-Agency Committee on Indigenous Peoples’ Health (RIAC-IPH)-Davao recently spearheaded a four-dayr Community Outreach and Immersion Activities (COIA), benefiting the marginalized sectors belonging to the indigenous peoples’ tribes from the 16 barangays in the municipality of Don Marcelino and its neighboring communities.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao leads the RIAC-IPH in the region, in collaboration with other key agency members. The annual COIA aims to deliver essential healthcare and basic social services to the underserved and geographically isolated IP communities.

The medical services included minor surgical procedures (Oplan Alis-Bukol), consultations for pediatric, dermatological, ophthalmological, dental, and OB-Gyne, random blood sugar testing, persons with disability for customized mobility aids, and other essential interventions.

The DOH-Davao, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC), and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Davao brought their medical team composed of doctors, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals to provide various services.

“Dako kaayo ko og pasalamata kay natanggal na akong bukol sa tiil (I’m so grateful because the lump on my foot was removed),” a resident said after undergoing a minor operation.

The 73rd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army also extended logistical support, including hauling and transportation assistance to the beneficiaries, and provided security and crowd management assistance.

The 73IB troopers also offered free haircut services and conducted an information awareness campaign through the distribution of leaflets on Army recruitment and on the West Philippine Sea advocacy.

73IB commander Col. Julius Taniza expressed his appreciation to the partner agencies, saying, “Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating partner agencies at natupad na ang pangarap nating dalhin ang serbisyo rito (I’m thanking our partner agencies because we were able to deliver the needed services here).”

The PhilHealth, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Provincial and Municipal Health Offices, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also shared their respective programs and services during the caravan held in Barangay South Lamidan, Don Marcelino. PIA DAVAO