255 Nabunturanons receive Uplift cash aid

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro — Amid rising commodity prices driven by the energy crisis in the Middle East, 255 individuals in Nabunturan expressed relief after receiving P2,000 cash aid under the Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Assistance on Monday.

A total of P510,000 in financial aid was disbursed during the payout spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development XI held at the KALAHI Gym, Barangay Poblacion in the town.

Based on the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the beneficiaries are classified as poor and near-poor, which belong to Group 2 of the Uplift assistance.

The distribution of assistance is a program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., to provide social protection to vulnerable sectors of the community through cash aid to help them mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Jerry S. Patangan, a farmer from Barangay Tagnokon, expressed gratitude to the government as the assistance could help them pay for school expenses and family needs.

“Daghan salamat jud sa programa sa gobyerno na tabang sa among kalisud. Sama ron nga naa koy estudyante na high school ug elementary, dako gyud kaayo ning tabang sa bayronon namo sa ilang eskwelahan,” Patangan said.

(Thank you so much for this government program that helps us in our difficult times. Especially now that I have students in high school and elementary, this is a huge help with their school expenses.)

Fellow farmer Reynato Sarita of Barangay Mipangi also thanked the government for implementing the UPLIFT Assistance program.

“Salamat kaayo kog dako nga naa koy ndawat, na maski gamay ra, naa jud koy nadawat para pamalit pud sa among kinahanglanon,” Sarita said.

(I am so grateful to have received something — even if it’s just a small amount, having received this really helps us buy our necessities.) PIA DAVAO