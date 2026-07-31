256 PRO-Davao personnel promoted

A TOTAL of 256 police officers and non-uniformed personnel of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) advanced to higher ranks during a simultaneous oath-taking and donning of ranks ceremony held at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City, on Wednesday, July 29.

The mass promotion formed part of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) nationwide promotion program, which saw 5,602 police personnel across the country elevated to the next higher rank in simultaneous ceremonies led by PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

In Davao Region, the ceremony was presided over by PRO-Davao Regional Director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Z. Rosete, who administered the oath to personnel promoted under the First Cycle Calendar Year (CY) 2026 Regular Promotion Program and the merit-based promotion and appointment of non-uniformed personnel (NUP).

Of the 256 promoters, 225 were police commissioned and non-commissioned officers, while 31 were non-uniformed personnel who earned promotions or appointments through the organization's merit selection process.

The newly promoted uniformed personnel included 24 Police Majors, three Police Captains, 19 Police Lieutenants, 46 Police Executive Master Sergeants, two Police Senior Master Sergeants, 29 Police Master Sergeants, 61 Police Staff Sergeants, and 41 Police Corporals.

A total of 91 personnel assigned to the Regional Headquarters, Davao City Police Office, provincial police offices, and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion personally received their new rank insignias during the ceremony. Meanwhile, promoters assigned to outlying units simultaneously took their oath before local officials through teleconferencing from their respective provincial and city headquarters.

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Davao Region Director Ma. Teresa Tuburan-Pacudan attended the ceremony as guest speaker together with members of the PRO-Davao Promotion Boards.

Addressing the newly promoted personnel, Rosete reminded them that a higher rank signifies not only professional recognition but also greater accountability to the communities they serve.

"Promotion is not merely a recognition of past achievements, but a greater responsibility to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, accountability, and excellence in police service," Rosete said.

He encouraged the newly promoted officers and civilian personnel to uphold discipline, integrity, and ethical leadership as they assume expanded responsibilities, emphasizing that public trust in the Philippine National Police is strengthened through professionalism, dedicated public service, and faithful adherence to the organization's mandate of protecting lives, maintaining peace and order, and enforcing the rule of law throughout the Davao Region. DEF